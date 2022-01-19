Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Short Interest Update

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

GBT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 17,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,314. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

