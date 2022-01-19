Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.28. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 334 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $520.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.35.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter.
About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.