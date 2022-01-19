Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.28. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 334 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $520.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CO. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

