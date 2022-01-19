Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
