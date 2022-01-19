Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,328 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 2.67% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

