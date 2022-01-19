Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMED opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

