GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GDDY opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100,652 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,794,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in GoDaddy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

