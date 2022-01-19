Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $5.92

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $6.22. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 16,357 shares changing hands.

GOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The company had revenue of $366.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

