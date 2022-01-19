Goldcoin Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and $162,949.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00328765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001100 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000863 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003514 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,824,342 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

