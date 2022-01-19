Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Up 37.1% in December

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GFX remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 52,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,853. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,288,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 3.9% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.0% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 368,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 94.7% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 137,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

