Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) Stock Price Down 2%

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ) traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.49. 11,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 16,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 10.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.49. The company has a market cap of C$171.65 million and a PE ratio of -520.42.

About Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ)

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, cobalt, silver, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum-group elements. Its assets include 17 exploration properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

