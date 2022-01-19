Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $23,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,557,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,021. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.