Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 48,879 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $321,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $327.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.06 and its 200 day moving average is $305.19. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

