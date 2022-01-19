Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $374,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 41,961 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 101,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 613,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

