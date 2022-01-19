Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 91,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $813,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

