Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 91,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
NASDAQ GTIM opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
