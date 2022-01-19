Gould Asset Management LLC CA Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.80 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.52.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.