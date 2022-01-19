Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Down 25.7% in December

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.58. 348,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

