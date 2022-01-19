Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 14,707 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Eli Lilly and worth $232,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Amundi purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,305,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,776,000 after acquiring an additional 650,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $247.72 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $236.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

