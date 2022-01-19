Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,148 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $407,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 48.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 678,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after acquiring an additional 187,544 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.