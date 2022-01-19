Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 225,248 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,248 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $166,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of -811.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

