Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $53.78 Million Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,229 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 1.44% of Livent worth $53,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Livent by 56.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after buying an additional 719,152 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,952,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Livent by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after buying an additional 611,844 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

