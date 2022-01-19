Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189,081 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.71% of Mosaic worth $95,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. FMR LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth $86,585,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,385 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mosaic by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.61.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.