Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 29.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,511,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 633,144 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $65,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.42. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.