Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lowered to Underweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.66.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 285,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

