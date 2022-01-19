Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on GRAY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

GRAY opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth $95,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth $96,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth $126,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graybug Vision (GRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.