Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Posts Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of GNTY opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $510.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

