Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $71.69

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.69 and last traded at $73.22, with a volume of 4700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 35,097 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.