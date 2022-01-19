Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,643,600 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 7,373,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,054.5 days.

Shares of Haidilao International stock remained flat at $$2.11 during trading on Wednesday. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

