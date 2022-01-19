Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,643,600 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 7,373,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,054.5 days.
Shares of Haidilao International stock remained flat at $$2.11 during trading on Wednesday. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43.
About Haidilao International
