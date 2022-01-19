Halving Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00058117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.08 or 0.07415299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,304.82 or 0.99998424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00066502 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

