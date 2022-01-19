Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hancock Whitney stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

