Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.82.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hancock Whitney stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 122.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.