Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 14,800 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Element Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Element Solutions by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 38,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

