Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $870,000 Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,031,000 after purchasing an additional 284,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after acquiring an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,806,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 115,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

