Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $936,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Edison International by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,655,000 after acquiring an additional 847,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 1,442.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 737,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

