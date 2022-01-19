Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,200 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Boot Barn by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

BOOT opened at $105.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.47 and its 200 day moving average is $101.25. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.82.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

