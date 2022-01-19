HAP Trading LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

HAP Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

