HAP Trading LLC Raises Stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,697 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWY stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

