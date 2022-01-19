Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HARP. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.03.

HARP opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.79. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,982,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

