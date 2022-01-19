Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 48,112.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929,315 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $32,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Harsco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Harsco by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

