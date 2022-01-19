Haven Protocol Trading Down 9.6% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00006873 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $65.65 million and $601,408.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,767.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.45 or 0.07437520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00328872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00884387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00073889 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00480550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00261769 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 22,869,520 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.