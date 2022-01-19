Haverford Financial Services Inc. Makes New $839,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,723,982,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $428.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.62.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.