Haverford Trust Co Acquires 2,415 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

