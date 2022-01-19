Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.83. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

