Haverford Trust Co Has $23.74 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $23,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average is $86.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.