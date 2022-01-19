Haverford Trust Co Has $44.67 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $44,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,113,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.