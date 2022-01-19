Haverford Trust Co Has $64.72 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $64,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 84.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 89,679 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.45 and its 200-day moving average is $247.37. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.75.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

