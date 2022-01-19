Haverford Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,953 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 396.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 199,894 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

