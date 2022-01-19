Haverford Trust Co Sells 2,706 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 100.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

