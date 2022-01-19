Haverford Trust Co Sells 992 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.