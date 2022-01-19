Head to Head Analysis: Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) and CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) and CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lantern Pharma and CymaBay Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantern Pharma N/A N/A -$5.91 million ($1.28) -5.16 CymaBay Therapeutics N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($1.15) -2.68

Lantern Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CymaBay Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lantern Pharma and CymaBay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantern Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14

Lantern Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 377.27%. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.43, indicating a potential upside of 238.59%. Given Lantern Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lantern Pharma is more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lantern Pharma has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CymaBay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lantern Pharma and CymaBay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantern Pharma N/A -18.25% -17.83% CymaBay Therapeutics N/A -68.21% -59.73%

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for non or never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma. In addition, its preclinical development drug candidate is LP-184, an alkylating agent that damages DNA in cancer cells that overexpress certain biomarkers and is from the fulvene class of compounds. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

