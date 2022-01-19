Head to Head Analysis: RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) & International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A International Game Technology 5.63% -2.85% -0.41%

62.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and International Game Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A International Game Technology $3.12 billion 1.84 -$897.89 million $1.06 26.36

RedBall Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Game Technology.

Risk & Volatility

RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Game Technology has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RedBall Acquisition and International Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A International Game Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83

International Game Technology has a consensus price target of $39.17, suggesting a potential upside of 40.18%. Given International Game Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Summary

International Game Technology beats RedBall Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support. The Global Gaming segment includes iGaming, sports betting, sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operations, and technology. The company was founded on July 11, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.