Head to Head Comparison: Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) vs. Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syneos Health and Absci’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health $4.42 billion 2.02 $192.79 million $2.39 36.02 Absci $4.78 million 128.04 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Profitability

This table compares Syneos Health and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health 5.04% 11.71% 4.73% Absci -1,332.67% -258.68% -19.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Syneos Health and Absci, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17

Syneos Health presently has a consensus target price of $106.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.32%. Absci has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 293.34%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Syneos Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Syneos Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Syneos Health beats Absci on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc. provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

